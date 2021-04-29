Apex Legends Mobile beta has begun for some as download wait continues

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Apex Legends Mobile has been teased by developers Respawn Entertainment and publisher EA for some time, with the official port finally confirmed earlier this year.

The good news is that an Apex Legends Mobile beta is being conducted, meaning that some lucky gamers will have the chance to test it out early.

And according to the latest reports, the first of these tests have begun, allowing a select group of Android users to download the game on their phone.

The only downside is that this option is not available to everyone, and it could be a while before it becomes an option in the UK.

To begin with, the Apex Legends Mobile beta will be available to a few thousand lucky players in India and the Philippines.