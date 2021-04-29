Beyonce Stuns In Sheer Top & Neon Green Mini Dress In Gorgeous New Glamour Photos

Author: bshilliday

This post originally appeared on Hollywood Life

Beyonce is serving up some incredible spring looks via her Instagram page. She proved neon green is the color for the season in a figure-hugging mini-dress.

The usually private Beyoncé has totally been spoiling her fans lately with more Instagram fashion posts than she’s shared in years. The superstar shared two incredible new looks on Wednesday, Apr. 28, and the Beyhive is going wild. Neon green isn’t the easiest color to pull off, but on the “Halo” singer it absolutely glowed. She wore the color in a long sleeved mini-dress with a plunging neckline. It featured a bodice of slightly draped fabric criss-crossing her chest, along with a strong shoulder line.

Bey’s waist looked super tiny in the stunning frock, which featured a skirt so short that the hemline grazed the top of her thigh. As a result, in her swipe right photo that showed her full outfit, the “Formation” singer’s incredible dancer legs looked so long and toned. The 39-year-old went all-in with neon green, wearing a pair of high heels that matched the exact shade of her dress. She held on to a matching neon green handbag in the perfectly styled ensemble. While the singer didn’t caption the photo, her stylist Zerina Akers posted the photos to her Instagram page and ID’ed the dress as Balmain. Zerina wished the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing a “Happy 10 year anniversary” at the Paris-based fashion house.

The mother of three wore her caramel colored locks long and wavy as they blew in the wind while she posed on a high rise balcony. She added chunky gold drop earrings and a pair of purple tinted sunglasses to cap of her winning look. But Bey wasn’t done, as she gave fans photos yet another sensational outfit that she posted at the same time on Apr. 28.

Bey could be seen looking far more playful while wearing a sheer blue patterned shirt and the shortest of avocado green leather shorts. She flashed her million watt smile in the first snapshot, which was taken from above as she looked up at the camera while sitting on a blue and white rug. Mrs. Carter was then seen in the swipe right photos standing against an orange, blue and white long curtain while showing off her whole ensemble.

The itty bitty shorts featured larger pockets on the front exterior of the garment. Bey posed with her arms up in the air to show off her entire sheer shirt, which seemed to feature a flesh colored bralette underneath. In one photo, she closed her eyes and puckered up to make kissing lips for the camera. In the second picture against the curtain, she put her hand in her left shorts pocket, while she held up her right hand to rest it against her stunning face, which glowed thanks to her bright smile.

Beyonce even gave the post a close up photo of her incredible footwear. She donned open toe tan snakeskin high heels that showed off her gorgeous, bright red pedicure. They tied in small strings around her ankles, as Bey’s hands could be seen lacing them around her right ankle. Zerina didn’t repost any of the photos of this outfit, as it seems Beyonce just really loved the ensemble and wanted to share snapshots in it with her 174 million Instagram followers.