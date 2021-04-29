Cancer: Three colours of faeces that could be a sign of a growing tumour in the bowel

Author:

Any persistent, unexplained changes in your bowel habits should be reported to your GP; this includes its consistency and frequency for three weeks or more. When it comes to the colouring of faeces, there are certain hues to be wary of. “The presence of either bright red blood, very dark, or black stool can be one of the later onset symptoms of colon cancer [a type of bowel cancer],” said the RCCA. The oncology network reiterated that such a warning sign “should never be ignored”.

“The resultant exhaustion may be caused by internal bleeding and anaemia,” the RCCA added. Advertisements One other possible sign of colon cancer is “pain in the rectum, or the urge to have a bowel movement, without producing one”. Many of these symptoms can be indicative of minor ailments and non-cancerous disorders. However, it’s pertinent to report these to your GP so that the root cause can be investigated – which may or may not be cancer. DON’T MISS

Colon cancer Cancer Research UK explained that the colon is the first part of the large bowel. The earlier colon cancer is identified and treated, the better the chances of recovery. To illustrate, 90 percent of people with stage 1 bowel cancer will survive their cancer for five years or more after diagnosis. However, only 10 percent of people with stage 4 bowel cancer will face the same odds. Advertisements

If bowel cancer has spread to other body parts, there are unique signs of cancer to be aware of. This can include the following if the cancer has spread to the liver: Discomfort or pain on the right side of your abdomen

Feeling sick

Poor appetite and weight loss

Swollen abdomen (called ascites)

Yellowing of the skin (jaundice)

Itchy skin If the cancer has spread to the lungs, then the following symptoms might occur: A cough that doesn’t go away (often worse at night)

Breathlessness

Ongoing chest infections

Coughing up blood

A build-up of fluid between the chest wall and the lung (a pleural effusion) “Treatments such as radiotherapy or chemotherapy can sometimes shrink the cancer and reduce symptoms,” said Cancer Research UK.

