David Beckham 'mortified' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle row 'got awkward'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have endured a chaotic last year-and-a-half since leaving royal duties for a new life in the US. Suspicions of tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family, especially Prince William and Kate, were seemingly confirmed after their interview with Oprah Winfrey last month. Meghan alleged there was concern from a member of the Royal Family about her baby Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

Harry backed up the claim, but both refused to disclose any more detail about the conversation. Advertisements Meghan also said she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” and alleged that the “institution” said she could not get help. Following the interview, a short statement issued on behalf of the Queen expressed sadness to hear of the Sussexes’ woes and added that Meghan, Harry and Archie are “much-loved family members”. It appears, however, that there was also a brief misunderstanding between Meghan and Victoria Beckham, leading to a “awkward” exchange between Harry and David Beckham.

Meghan feared Victoria Beckham was leaking stories about her to the press, a source close to the Duchess told The Sun. Meghan had reportedly grown tired of leaked stories making the press – and became concerned over her friendship with the former Spice Girls star. Prince Harry was reported to have tackled the speculation “head-on” – opting to speak to ex-England football captain David. The source said in January 2020: “Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified. “Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it. Advertisements READ MORE: Ronnie O’Sullivan’s royal swipe: Harry’s done a runner’