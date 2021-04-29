Diabetes type 2 symptoms: The smell in your breath that could be life-threatening

Other bodily dysfunctions can arise from poor insulin production, and the ensuing damage they cause can cause a number of acute symptoms.

For example, without enough insulin, your body begins to break down fat as fuel.

“This process produces a build-up of acids in the bloodstream called ketones, eventually leading to diabetic ketoacidosis if untreated,” explains the Mayo Clinic.

Diabetic ketoacidosis is a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when your body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones.

