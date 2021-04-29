NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Doctor issues health warning about rubbing yourself dry with a...

Health

Doctor issues health warning about rubbing yourself dry with a towel – 'resist the urge'

1 min

113views
103
15 shares, 103 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Doctor issues health warning about rubbing yourself dry with a towel - 'resist the urge'

The participants were either randomised into cold showering for 30, 60, 90 seconds or a control group during 30 consecutive days followed by 60 days of showering cold at their own discretion.

Illness days and related sickness absence from work were recorded in the different groups.

Advertisements

Quality of life, work productivity, anxiety, thermal sensation and adverse reactions were also recorded.

By the end of the study, the researchers observed a 29 percent reduction in sickness absence for those following a cold shower regimen compared to the control group.

Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in