Fatty liver disease: Three signs on the feet that may indicate your risk of the condition

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

An unhealthy liver with symptoms being ignored could develop into fatty liver disease, a dangerous condition everyone wants to avoid. Before the disease develops the feet will often give clues and signs indicating it’s not functioning properly. What are the three signs found on the feet warning you may be at risk of developing fatty liver disease?

“Cracked heels are a sign of a vitamin B3 deficiency or a omega-3 fatty acid deficiency and one of the functions of the liver is to make bio and help you absorb these fatty acids.

Advertisements

“Cracked heels therefore can indicate a problem with the liver.

“Itchy of the foot is another symptom and is usually found at the bottom of the foot.

“This indicates a backup of fluid into the liver and can indicate an ingested liver it could also be bile backing up and getting a build-up of histamines warning there is a problem with your liver.”