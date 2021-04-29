Fatty liver disease: Three signs on the feet that may indicate your risk of the condition

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
An unhealthy liver with symptoms being ignored could develop into fatty liver disease, a dangerous condition everyone wants to avoid. Before the disease develops the feet will often give clues and signs indicating it’s not functioning properly. What are the three signs found on the feet warning you may be at risk of developing fatty liver disease?
“Cracked heels are a sign of a vitamin B3 deficiency or a omega-3 fatty acid deficiency and one of the functions of the liver is to make bio and help you absorb these fatty acids.
“Cracked heels therefore can indicate a problem with the liver.
“Itchy of the foot is another symptom and is usually found at the bottom of the foot.
“This indicates a backup of fluid into the liver and can indicate an ingested liver it could also be bile backing up and getting a build-up of histamines warning there is a problem with your liver.”
In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, chronic liver diseases were investigated.
The study found that pruritus (itching) is one of the symptoms encountered in patients with chronic liver diseases.
Although pruritus may not be directly associated with the prognosis or outcome of liver diseases, a recent systematic review showed that pruritus has an impact on health-related quality of life in patients with cholestatic liver diseases, noted the study.
It added: “Pruritus may be an indication for liver transplantation even in the absence of liver failure.”
Histamine
There is a theory suggesting that raised levels of histamines can cause pruritis, said Medical News Today.
The health site added: “One study reports high levels of histamine in people with cholestatic liver disease.
“However, the authors note that there is no correlation between the severity of pruritis and histamine concentration.”
Read More
0 Comments