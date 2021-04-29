NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

FIFA 21 TOTS Premier League release date, start time, Team...

Gaming

FIFA 21 TOTS Premier League release date, start time, Team of the Season predicted cards

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

FIFA 21 TOTS Premier League release date, start time, Team of the Season predicted cards

Futhead expects seven Manchester City players to get FIFA 21 TOTS cards, with Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan tipped to get Team of the Season cards.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and national treasure Marcus Rashford are also expected to get new TOTS cards.

While Spurs duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are expected to get the best rated attacking cards alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Other Premier League players expected to get the FIFA 21 TOTS treatment include Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford.

You can find full details on the predicted FIFA 21 TOTS Premier League squad below…

