Fortnite Crew Pack: New May 2021 rewards countdown and release news

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Epic’s next big subscription launch has been locked in for this week, following the launch of Fortnite Season 6. This week will see the release of Fortnite Crew Pack for May 2021, bringing an exclusive skin to subscribers on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC, Mobile and next-gen consoles. Advertisements For those who haven’t checked it out yet, Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service that puts together a combination of cosmetic rewards, including the Battle Pass. A full rundown includes: Battle Pass Included for the full Season – As a member of the Fortnite Crew, you’ll always have access to the current season’s Battle Pass. 1,000 V-Bucks Each Month – Fortnite Crew members will receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month in the Item Shop. Monthly Crew Pack – Get an exclusive Fortnite Crew Pack, including an always-new Outfit Bundle that only Fortnite Crew members get.

A message from Epic Games adds: “Monthly Crew Packs always contain a new Outfit along with at least one accessory. All items are exclusive to Fortnite Crew members. “Your Subscription is associated with the platform on which you purchased it (your “Primary Platform”) until it is cancelled and is not transferable. “Be sure to choose the platform (e.g., Xbox, PlayStation, Switch) you purchase your Subscription on carefully. Advertisements “You’ll be able to access the items you receive from the Subscription across different platforms, but the V-Bucks you receive may not be redeemable on other platforms. You must log into your Primary Platform each monthly subscription period to access your Subscription Content.”

WHAT TIME DOES THE NEW FORTNITE CREW PACK START? Epic Games has confirmed that access to the new Fortnite May Pack will begin on Friday, April 30, at 8pm ET. For gamers in the UK, the Fortnite Crew May Pack will be available at 1am BST on May 1. The exclusive skin for the Fortnite May Crew Pack has been confirmed as Deimos, a new character available in both Battle Royale and Save the World. And as confirmed by Epic Games, Fortnite Crew members will also get permanent access to Save the World.