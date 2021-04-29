NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near...

World

Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near Berlin as female ’employee’, 51, arrested

3 min

136views
111
16 shares, 111 points

Author: Claudia Aoraha
This post originally appeared on World News – breaking international headlines and exclusives | The Sun

FOUR people were found dead and another seriously injured at a hospital near Berlin tonight.

Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman, thought to be an employee of the Oberlin Clinic, following the carnage in Potsdam, Germany.

Advertisements
Four people were found dead at the clinic as 'the result of violence'

4

Four people were found dead at the clinic as ‘the result of violence’Credit: AP
Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near Berlin as female ’employee’, 51, arrested

4

Police arrived at the clinic just before 9pm, according to reports.

They found four people dead and a fifth person who was seriously injured.

A police spokesman said that the deaths were “the result of violence” and that the 51-year-old was the prime suspect.

The victims showed signs of significant external violence, police spokesman Thorsten Herbst added.

Advertisements

Herbst said the detained woman was suspected of the killings, but declined to immediately provide further details.

Local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten has reported the victims were patients at the clinic and the detained woman was an employee.

The crime took place at the facility’s palliative care unit, wites Bild daily.

There has been no information regarding a motive behind the incident.

Officers remain at the scene and crime scene investigators have also been spotted.

Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near Berlin as female ’employee’, 51, arrested

Exclusive

‘CHILLING’

PCSO’s ex distraught at ‘mystery’ murder as neighbour reveals last sighting

Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near Berlin as female ’employee’, 51, arrested

LOOK OF LOVE

Kate & Will share sweet new photos together to celebrate ten year anniversary

Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near Berlin as female ’employee’, 51, arrested

PARKING ODYSSEY

Dad completes six-year mission to park in all 211 bays at local Sainsbury’s

Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near Berlin as female ’employee’, 51, arrested

Latest

RIVER ATTACK

Boy, 15, arrested after OAP, 74, pushed into freezing cold river

Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near Berlin as female ’employee’, 51, arrested

HUNT FOR ATTACKER

Girl, 11, sexually assaulted on way to dance class as cops launch manhunt

Four found dead & one seriously injured at hospital near Berlin as female ’employee’, 51, arrested

Exclusive

PARK & RIDE

Woman caught ‘having sex in park’ says trousers were off as she spilled drink

Based in Potsdam, the Oberlin Clinic is a specialist orthopaedic hospital with some 160 beds and 300 staff, according to its website.

Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital, Berlin.

Four people were found dead, and one woman has been arrested

4

Four people were found dead, and one woman has been arrestedCredit: AP
People standing in front of the Oberlin Clinic hospital in Potsdam, Germany

4

People standing in front of the Oberlin Clinic hospital in Potsdam, GermanyCredit: AP

More to follow…

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Thesun.co.uk is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Download our fantastic, new and improved free App for the best ever Sun Online experience. For iPhone click here, for Android click here

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

111
16 shares, 111 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in