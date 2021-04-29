Free Play Days – Override 2: Super Mech League and Monster Truck Championship

Author: Dean Shimabukuro, Sr. Marketing Program Manager, Xbox

This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

Battle it out in a gigantic robot brawler or get behind the wheel of colossal trucks, all in this weekend’s supersized Free Play Days lineup. Override 2: Super Mech League and Monster Truck Championship are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, April 29 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, May 2 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

Override 2: Super Mech League

This is the ultimate arena brawler you’ve been looking for! Hone your skills as a mech pilot in Leagues mode and battle against opponents online in a variety of match types, including 1v1, 2v2, free-for-all, or King of the Hill. Find the best mech that fits with your fighting style from a roster of 20 mechs, each featuring a unique skill of gear-busting abilities. Keep the fun going, by purchasing either the standard edition or Ultraman Deluxe Edition at an unbeatable discount of 35% off for a limited time.

Monster Truck Championship

Here is your chance to get your hands on a full, true Monster Truck experience during Free Play Days weekend. A unique and challenging motor racing simulation where local or online victory depends solely on your driving skills. The base game and all editions will be available with amazing discounts until May 3rd in the Microsoft Store.

Don't miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members!