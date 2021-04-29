GFN Thursday new games line-up: GeForce NOW update is great news for Fortnite fans

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

GFN Thursday is back with even more games for NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscribers.

The latest batch of GeForce NOW games include R-Type Final 2 and Chinese Parents on Steam, as well as a host of new games from the Epic Games Store.

This includes the excellent Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, as well as SOMA, GoNNER and Darksiders 2.

GeForce NOW subscribers aren’t just benefitting from new games, but also the release of a brand new update.

According to NVIDIA, GeForce NOW update 2.0.29 includes account linking for Epic Games Store and session pre-loading.

Currently being trialled in the PC version of Fortnite, the new update should cut the time it takes members to go from the GeForce NOW app to the game by 50%.

“The app update also improves in-app search results and brings the GeForce NOW in-game overlay to Chrome browser,” NVIDIA explains.

“It’s all a part of our commitment to make GeForce NOW the best cloud gaming experience.”

Elsewhere, it was revealed that Iron Harvest and 4A Games’ Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition will be supported on GeForce NOW at launch.