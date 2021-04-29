'Go woke go broke' Piers Morgan hits out as US chatshow The Talk ratings plummet

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan , 56, has hit out at “the woke brigade” as USA show The Talk suffers a drop in ratings. The ITV host claims that his friend Sharon Osbourne , 68, was “driven out of the job she loved for defending my right to disbelieve a liar”, following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

Sharing the new story for his 7.9 million Twitter followers to see, the ITV presenter tweeted: “Go woke… go broke.”

The Talk’s ratings have reportedly plummeted since Sharon decided to step down from the show.

Despite the CBS talk show returning in April after its month-long hiatus following an internal investigation, the once-favourite has now become the lowest-rated daytime show in the USA.

The ratings report for the week of April 12-16 revealed that The Talk ranked in last place in the Women 18-49 and Women 25-53 demographics.

