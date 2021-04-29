Inside Taylor Ward and footballer boyfriend Riyad Mahrez’s incredible Manchester apartment renovation

Author: Lisa McLoughlin

This post originally appeared on Showbiz – latest celebrity news, gossip, photos, TV and film reviews | The Sun

TAYLOR Ward has given her fans a glimpse of her new £2million pad she bought with her footballer boyfriend Riyad Mahrez.

The 23-year-old – who is the daughter of millionaire Real Housewives of Chelsea star Dawn – is still in the midst of renovating their new abode but is keeping her social media followers up-to-date with their progress.

9 Taylor Ward and footballer Riyad Mahrez have splashed out on a £2million pad in Manchester Credit: Instagram

Excited about their first home together, Taylor set up an Instagram account dedicated to the renovation and recently revealed an update on her walk-in wardrobe as well as new master bathroom.

In another pic, she revealed how their master bedroom was coming together and showcased a freestanding unit in the middle, which will home a TV.

Taylor has posted a plethora of shots of their spacious hallway that boasts off-white walls and decadent marble floors.

As well as showing her new apartment’s progress, the Northern beauty has shared several shots from the rented city centre penthouse she shares with her Manchester City star beau.

9 Taylor has set up an Instagram account dedicated to her house renovation Credit: Instagram

9 She gave fans a glimpse of their new master bathroom mid-build Credit: Instagram

Her current abode features floor-to-ceiling windows which fills the modern space with natural light.

She has elevated the flat with structured grey chairs and a navy blue velvet couch while chic prints line the walls.

Last month, we revealed that the footballer was buying a £2 million pad with Taylor just a year after they began dating and are have employed Dawn’s high-end interior design firm Arista to do the place up.

Dawn made a fortune from property developing in Manchester and Cheshire and lives in a £15 million mansion with ex-Premier League player husband Ashley.

9 She gave her followers a sneak peak into her master bedroom Credit: Instagram

9 In one room there is a wall of mirrors – perhaps for a home gym or walk-in wardrobe Credit: Instagram

9 The apartment has plenty of space Credit: Instagram

9 Taylor is the daughter of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward Credit: Alamy

A pal told us: “It seems like a big step so soon into their relationship but if you ignore the price tag it is just a case of two people in love buying a place together.

“Dawn and Ashley are very pleased for them, and Dawn is overseeing the renovations herself to make sure the new flat is totally amazing in every way.”

The £200,000-a-week dad-of-two and Taylor had started dating last year after he split with wife Rita.

They are currently renting a penthouse in Manchester

Taylor and Riyad’s rented apartment boasts incredible views

And in the summer, he went to the South of France with Taylor and her parents.

Social media clips show Riyad lunching with Taylor and her folks at a Cannes beach restaurant before partying at a club.

The pair moved in together before Christmas and now have taken their relationship to the next level by getting a pad in the exclusive apartment block.