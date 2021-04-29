Japanese Charts: Monster Hunter Rise Loses Out On Top Spot For The First Time Since Launch

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Famitsu’s Japanese chart figures are now in for the week ending 25th April, revealing that Monster Hunter Rise has fallen from first place for the first time since its launch last month.

Rise’s sales are understandably continuing to drop slightly week-on-week, with this week’s 86,258 estimated physical sales leaving it just shy of two million in total. Those 86,000 sales weren’t enough to match PS4 newcomer NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, which debuted with a strong 108,838 physical sales.

Advertisements

Elsewhere, the new Atelier Mysterious Trilogy DX Premium Box also debuted in the top ten on Switch with 6,022 copies sold, and the usual Nintendo first-party suspects can be found making up the rest of the chart.

Here are the top ten (first numbers are this week’s estimated sales, followed by total sales):

Switch remains on top in the hardware charts, too, with sales of the original model seeing a very decent boost this week. Here are this week’s figures, followed by lifetime sales in brackets:

Switch – 74,433 (1,581,422) Switch Lite – 31,400 (3,706,151) PlayStation 5 – 16,838 (550,911) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,319 (107,867) PlayStation 4 – 818 (7,780,555) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 564 (1,162,560) Xbox Series X – 67 (31,252) Xbox Series S – 39 (10,138)

< Last week’s charts

Any surprises this week? Let us know in the comments.