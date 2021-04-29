Johnny Depp: Mads Mikkelsen speaks out on 'changing' Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3

Author:

Last year Johnny Depp was accused of being a “wife-beater” by a British publication and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The star’s position in the Disney franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, remains uncertain, but he was officially asked to step down from his Harry Potter series, Fantastic Beasts. Late last year Warner Bros announced Marvel star Mads Mikkelsen will be taking over as the villain Gellert Grindelwald.

Mikkelsen has now broken his silence on taking hold of Depp's iconic character in the upcoming movie, which is yet to be given a title. Speaking to Total Film, Mikkelsen said he approached Grindelwald in a similar fashion to the role of Hannibal in the NBC show. He explained he took inspiration from Anthony Hopkins' portrayal of the serial killer at the time and has done the same with Depp. He said: "This is obviously a more direct comparison because it's the next film. "So we have done a few bridges that will allow us to recognise it, but we've also said we have to make it our own." READ MORE: Pirates of the Caribbean: Depp almost worked with another 007 star

Addressing how he will be changing the character now he is no longer being played by Depp, Mikkelsen said: "I have been a fan of Johnny Depp since I saw him as a young man. "To try to bring his intensity and his way of doing it into my work is a no-go. "I have to find my own, because his is unique, and I just have to let that be, and find a different path." The James Bond star also gave some insight into how the production of the film is coming along, announcing: "We've wrapped it up."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Mikkelsen revealed what would be different between the two actors’ portrayals. He joked: “Well it’s going to be me, so that’s a difference,” before getting serious about the situation. He continued: “No, this is the tricky part. We’re still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. “And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved.”