NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony Stun In Tiny Bikinis...

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony Stun In Tiny Bikinis On ‘Extended Holiday’ In Palm Springs — Pics

2 min

136views
111
16 shares, 111 points

Author: Sarah Jones
This post originally appeared on Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony Stun In Tiny Bikinis On ‘Extended Holiday’ In Palm Springs — Pics

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony stunned their Instagram followers with more sassy, sexy photos! The beauties sent hearts racing while posing in matching bikinis.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and La La Anthony, 38, left their fans drooling over sizzling Instagram snapshots once again. The best friend duo took to social media on April 28 and shared a few smoldering photos in skimpy bikinis which left little to the imagination. “Extended holiday,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post.

The stunning pair, who are known for flooding their social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively while lounging around Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs abode. One image saw the stunners perched on the edge of the momager’s crystal blue pool. Kim and La La made their social media followers stop scrolling with an image of the stunners twinning in an identical tie-dye set by Ooh the Label.

Advertisements

Perched on the edge of Kris’ 100-foot swimming pool that features an infinity edge, the besties also showcased the swimwear with a second snap while lounging in her picturesque backyard. “We needed this,” the former MTV VJ wrote alongside the photos which she posted to her own social account.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed their comments section to gush over the stunning pair. Gabrielle Union left several fire emojis, while Tamar Braxton responded, “Y’all look like real sisters.” Comedienne Amy Schumer commented, “I should be there!”

Kim Kardashian La La Anthony bikinis pic
Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony enjoyed an ‘extended holiday’ at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. (Shutterstock)

It should come as no surprise that Kim and La La have been spending lots of time together. “La La looks at Kim more than just a best friend, she really considers her more of a sister at this point,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in December after the pair posed for a cute selfie during a girls’ sleepover. “They’ve been there for each other and attended all the important life events like bachelorette parties, birthdays, weddings, etc. They’ve been friends for years and their bond grew closer and closer as the years went on.”

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

111
16 shares, 111 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in