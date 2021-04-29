Kim Kardashian & La La Anthony Stun In Tiny Bikinis On ‘Extended Holiday’ In Palm Springs — Pics

Author: Sarah Jones

This post originally appeared on Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony stunned their Instagram followers with more sassy, sexy photos! The beauties sent hearts racing while posing in matching bikinis.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and La La Anthony, 38, left their fans drooling over sizzling Instagram snapshots once again. The best friend duo took to social media on April 28 and shared a few smoldering photos in skimpy bikinis which left little to the imagination. “Extended holiday,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the post.

The stunning pair, who are known for flooding their social media with eye-catching images, posed seductively while lounging around Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs abode. One image saw the stunners perched on the edge of the momager’s crystal blue pool. Kim and La La made their social media followers stop scrolling with an image of the stunners twinning in an identical tie-dye set by Ooh the Label.

Advertisements

Perched on the edge of Kris’ 100-foot swimming pool that features an infinity edge, the besties also showcased the swimwear with a second snap while lounging in her picturesque backyard. “We needed this,” the former MTV VJ wrote alongside the photos which she posted to her own social account.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed their comments section to gush over the stunning pair. Gabrielle Union left several fire emojis, while Tamar Braxton responded, “Y’all look like real sisters.” Comedienne Amy Schumer commented, “I should be there!”

It should come as no surprise that Kim and La La have been spending lots of time together. “La La looks at Kim more than just a best friend, she really considers her more of a sister at this point,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in December after the pair posed for a cute selfie during a girls’ sleepover. “They’ve been there for each other and attended all the important life events like bachelorette parties, birthdays, weddings, etc. They’ve been friends for years and their bond grew closer and closer as the years went on.”