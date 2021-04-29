Legoland Windsor Flash Sale: Tickets & hotel stay for families – but be quick

Author:
This year, Legoland marks its 25th anniversary. To celebrate, the theme park is offering big package deals on tickets including resort stay, so be quick to get this amazing offer.
There’s nothing quite like going to a theme park and Legoland is one of the nation’s favourites for a fun day out.
And this year, the theme park is offering a flash sale on a package deal for families, ahead of its reopening.
For every full paying adult, one child (up to and including 15 years old) can get free theme park entry and hotel stay at the Legoland resort, Legoland Castle or nearby hotels.
Day tickets start online start from £29 per person and prices start from £120 up for families of four.
Under current government guidelines, the theme park plans to reopen on 17th May 2021.
Situated in Windsor, guests can choose to stay at nearby Holiday Inn locations including Reading, Farnborough or Heathrow.
Certain Holiday Inn hotels also have facilities like swimming pools and kids under 12 can eat meals for free, making it the perfect place to rest after a day at the park.
In addition, Legoland resort guests also get a themed room, free LEGO gift, parking and children can meet characters from the theme park
Loved by children all across Britain, Legoland has over 55 interactive rides, live shows and attractions.
The theme park’s new Mythica land opens Saturday 29th May 2021, making it the perfect short-break to book this summer.
Kids can go free on selected midweek dates from the date of the reopening to the 8th July 2021.
Be quick to book, the offer ends midnight Tuesday 4th May 2021.
Park opening times are from 10AM – 5PM.
The theme park is easily accessible by road and rail.
To find out more about directions, please click here.
