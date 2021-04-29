Life after death: Woman claims her 'soul' left her body in near death experience

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed

After suddenly collapsing, a woman named Laura was at death’s door, and now believes she has the answer to whether there is life after death. Laura wrote on the Near Death Experience Research Foundation that as she was on the brink of death, she felt her “soul” snatched from her body.

Suddenly, Laura could see her lifeless body on the floor but was faced with a glowing light. Advertisements This glowing light, according to Laura, was a vision of the afterlife where she felt at peace. The woman said this glowing aura felt like “home” and was determined to reach there. Laura said: “I felt my soul leave my body. Suddenly, I was across the room watching the entire scene.

“As I looked at the bright golden light, I was standing there wondering if I should stay on earth or go Home. At this time, I didn’t feel any pain and I felt at peace. “I was facing the light about to go Home, then the next thing I know, I was being pulled back into my body.” Laura suddenly woke up, but said that she didn’t “want to come back because I was at such peace.” However, researchers are not convinced that Laura’s experience is necessarily a sign of the afterlife. Neuroscientist Christof Koch, president and chief scientist of the Allen Institute for Brain Science, believes near death experience visions are typically signs the brain is running out of oxygen or scanning itself for survival techniques. Advertisements