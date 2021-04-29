Looking for a job in the Matagorda County area? ABC13's virtual job can help!

Author: Nick Natario

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed



Advertisements

BAY CITY, Texas (KTRK) — Employers are hiring in the Matagorda County area and ABC13 has a way to help you land one of those positions.If you’re looking for a job in Matagorda County, one of the area’s biggest and newest companies is looking to grow.

Tenaris, a manufacturing company that specializes in steel pipes primarily for the energy industry, has a seamless pipe mill located in Bay City.

The company currently has 600 people working there and it’s looking to add 40 more.

“The facility is rather new and there is a lot of technology, so there is a great need for those automation and robotic positions,” said Kevin Schnurbusch, the company’s human resource senior director.

You don’t have to complete a ton of training to get one of the jobs. Tenaris is also hiring for entry-level positions.

“Primarily, we roll steel tubes,” Schnurbusch explained. “Hand-finished steel tubes for the oil and gas business.”

To apply for a job at Tenaris, you can email [email protected] or visit the company’s website.

You can also tune in to ABC13’s virtual job fair today at 11:30 a.m. Tenaris is one of about 10 companies participating in the job fair.

WATCH: Reporter Notebook: ABC13 virtual job fairs

Advertisements

Eyewitness News is partnering with Workforce Solutions. To participate, all you need to do look out for the live stream in the video player above.

You can also watch it live on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search “ABC13 Houston.”

Many of the jobs are immediate-hire positions.

“Employers are starting to hire,” said Workforce Solutions spokesperson Mark Castillo. “They’re looking, they’re calling our office, there is a need to hire. We’re definitely busy at the offices.”

About 5,800 people in Matagorda County filed for unemployment during the pandemic. If you’re one of them, Workforce Solutions is a place you get free help. The company assists job seekers with resumes, jobs interviews, and training.

With high-tech employers like Tenaris in the area, the agency is helping the next generation get those jobs.

“One of the things we’re doing is working with the local high schools to ensure that these students have the opportunity to know what’s out there, and what we have to offer in terms of training needs and things like that,” Castillo said.

The job fair is also featuring hundreds of jobs throughout the Houston area.

To preview the positions, visit Workforce Solutions’ website and look for the “As seen on ABC13” section.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.