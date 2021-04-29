Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of new Sex Pistols drama

Author: Dorothy Howbrook
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun
ACTOR Louis Partridge looks so convincing as Sex Pistol Sid Vicious you’d be forgiven for thinking the musician’s death was a Great Rock ’N’ Roll Swindle.
Louis, 17, plays the bassist in Danny Boyle’s new six-part drama about the punk band.
He was filming in Deal, Kent, with Emma Appleton who plays Sid’s girlfriend Nancy Spungen.
Jacob Slater portrays Paul Cook, Anson Boon takes on Johnny Rotten and Toby Wallace kits up as Steve Jones.
They were filming in a theatre which staged the band’s last performance for the children of striking firefighters.
Based on the memoir of Sex Pistol bassist Steve Jones, Danny Boyle has described the Sex Pistols emergence in the mid-70s as the moment that British society and culture changed for ever.
But Johnny Rotten himself isn’t so sweet on the film – who branded the biopic “disrespectful s**t” amid threats to take legal action against its production.
