NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of...

Showbiz

Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of new Sex Pistols drama

3 min

104views
84
13 shares, 84 points

Author: Dorothy Howbrook
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun

ACTOR Louis Partridge looks so convincing as Sex Pistol Sid Vicious you’d be forgiven for thinking the musician’s death was a Great Rock ’N’ Roll Swindle.

Louis, 17, plays the bassist in Danny Boyle’s new six-part drama about the punk band.

Advertisements
Louis Partridge on set as Sex Pistol Sid Vicious

7

Louis Partridge on set as Sex Pistol Sid ViciousCredit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA
The young star looks uncannily like the real Sid Vicious, pictured here with girlfriend Nancy Spungen

7

The young star looks uncannily like the real Sid Vicious, pictured here with girlfriend Nancy SpungenCredit: Getty – Contributor

He was filming in Deal, Kent, with Emma Appleton who plays Sid’s girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

Jacob Slater portrays Paul Cook, Anson Boon takes on Johnny Rotten and Toby Wallace kits up as Steve Jones.

Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of new Sex Pistols drama

Live Blog

Advertisements

KAN’T DEAL

Khloe K sent secret coded message about ‘cheating’ Tristan, fans convinced

Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of new Sex Pistols drama

scorchio!

Carol Vorderman, 60, sends temperatures soaring in a neon lace-up swimsuit

Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of new Sex Pistols drama

PARK RAVE

Martin Compston talks love for Greenock raves in his Kappa trackies & GBX tracks

Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of new Sex Pistols drama

Exclusive

pricey choice

Inside the £800k Essex home Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods is buying for her

Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of new Sex Pistols drama

FIT FOR A KEEGAN

Michelle Keegan shares plans for walk-in dressing room at her £1.3m home

Louis Partridge looks convincing as Sid Vicious on set of new Sex Pistols drama

‘you look beautiful’

Katie Price pays tribute to mum Amy who ‘doesn’t have long to live’

They were filming in a theatre which staged the band’s last performance for the children of striking firefighters.

Based on the memoir of Sex Pistol bassist Steve Jones, Danny Boyle has described the Sex Pistols emergence in the mid-70s as the moment that British society and culture changed for ever.

But Johnny Rotten himself isn’t so sweet on the film – who branded the biopic “disrespectful s**t” amid threats to take legal action against its production.

Emma Appleton plays Sid’s girlfriend Nancy Spungen

7

Emma Appleton plays Sid’s girlfriend Nancy SpungenCredit: Getty
The crew were filming in a theatre which staged the band’s last performance for the children of striking firefighters

7

The crew were filming in a theatre which staged the band’s last performance for the children of striking firefightersCredit: Getty Images – Getty
The new drama is based on the memoir of Sex Pistol bassist Steve Jones

7

The new drama is based on the memoir of Sex Pistol bassist Steve JonesCredit: Getty
Anson Boon and Jacob Slater were also spotted filming the new drama

7

Anson Boon and Jacob Slater were also spotted filming the new dramaCredit: Getty
Anson Boon, pictured, takes on the role of Johnny Rotten

7

Anson Boon, pictured, takes on the role of Johnny RottenCredit: Getty

Magenta Devine interviews Sex Pistols front man Johnny Rotten 1987 interview for Network 7

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

84
13 shares, 84 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in