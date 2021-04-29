Man City boss Pep Guardiola so close to ending Champions League pain after 2-1 PSG win

Author:

It is scarcely credible that Pep Guardiola has not been involved in a Champions League final for a decade. He will never have a better chance to end that run.

The second-half show on Wednesday night that his Manchester City side put on in Paris – as fabulous in its own way as anything seen at the Folies Bergere – sets them up perfectly for their shot next week.

Surely this will be the year Guardiola marks his return to European club football’s gilded stage.

The pressure that has built with each barren year given the resources at his command has undoubtedly weighed heavily – he was sent off at half-time in the second leg against Liverpool three seasons ago for a rant at the referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

This time his aim was to melt away the high anxiety that had accompanied each failed mission in Europe.