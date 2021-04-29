NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Man Utd team news: Expected 4-2-3-1 vs Roma with three...

Sports

Man Utd team news: Expected 4-2-3-1 vs Roma with three stars back from European suspension

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Man Utd team news: Expected 4-2-3-1 vs Roma with three stars back from European suspension

Attack – Pogba, Rashford, Cavani

Paul Pogba has thrived when played out wide and given more attacking freedom in recent weeks and that is set to continue.

Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is available for selection, saying: “We’ve managed Marcus and we’ve had to manage him quite a while actually. Last year with his back, then he had his shoulder, which he’s recovered really well from, and I feel he’s gone through the worst of this foot.

“He almost played a full game against Leeds and he’s available for selection for tomorrow. He’s happy with the progress he’s made.”

With Anthony Martial out injured, Edinson Cavani is expected to lead the line.

Expected Man Utd XI to play Roma – De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

