Man Utd transfer targets 'asking about the club' ahead of summer window

Rival Premier League players are said to have asked questions about Manchester United while on international duty, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Earlier this month, the Manchester Evening News reported that West Ham midfielder Declan Rice was interested in a move to Old Trafford.

The report claimed that Rice had asked United players Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw about the club while they were with England for their World Cup qualifiers in March.

The MEN have now added that, during the most recent fans’ forum on April 16 with football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher, it was confirmed that “people have started to ask questions about Manchester United again.”

In the minutes from that forum, it reads: “Darren noted that they had heard that from players going away with England [and] other national teams that people have started to ask questions about Manchester United again.”

Murtough also explained United’s transfer process and he was quoted as saying: “The recruitment department need to focus on bringing in players for tomorrow, those who have potential and for today, those who are ready to play for the first team now.

“The scouting team work closely with Ole to produce options for consideration based on the type of profile which Ole feels that the team needs.

“Ole has a veto, because as a club we will not sign a player that a manager doesn’t want. The club has always backed its manager in the transfer market.

“It’s evident from what’s gone on over the last two or three seasons that there has been a structured and disciplined approach to player recruitment.

“The transfer market will be challenging in the next 12 months but when the right players are available, which fit our profile, for the right values, will be in and around those opportunities as and when they arise.”