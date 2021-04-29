NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Melinda London lives up to ‘Sharky’ nickname in Jaws-dropping beach...

Melinda London lives up to ‘Sharky’ nickname in Jaws-dropping beach shoot

Author: Dorothy Howbrook
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – latest celebrity news, gossip, photos, TV and film reviews | The Sun

SUPERMODEL Melinda London lives up to her “Sharky” nickname in a Jaws-dropping beach shoot.

The German, 22, dating DJ Jonas Blue, 31, looked fin-credible in a daring crossed bikini top.

Melinda London lives up to her 'Sharky' nickname in a Jaws-dropping beach shoot

6

Melinda London lives up to her ‘Sharky’ nickname in a Jaws-dropping beach shootCredit: Mikel Roberts/Triangle News

Melinda looked fin-credible in a daring crossed bikini top

6

Melinda looked fin-credible in a daring crossed bikini topCredit: Instagram

Melinda is dating pop maestro DJ Jonas Blue

6

Melinda is dating pop maestro DJ Jonas BlueCredit: James Shaw/Retna

DJ Jonas’s tracks Fast Car, Mama and Rise were nominated for Brit Awards.

The pop maestro started the year on a positive note with his house banger Something Stupid, a collaboration with the hotly tipped RnB artist, AWA.

The single, released in February has already amassed over 13 million streams globally.

The track is a welcome addition to the multi-platinum producer, DJ and songwriter’s discography and a return to his dance roots.

Melinda sets pulses racing in a white bikini

6

Melinda sets pulses racing in a white bikiniCredit: Instagram

Melinda wows in a blue bikini top

6

Melinda wows in a blue bikini topCredit: Instagram

German Melinda casts a cheeky smile as she poses in swimwear

6

German Melinda casts a cheeky smile as she poses in swimwear Credit: Instagram

It also sees him continue his strong track record of teaming up with rising new talent, this time with AWA.

Jonas says: “2020 was so hard for us all and I really wanted to come back in 2021 with some positive uplifting energy.

“The iconic Robin S sample really gave me that feeling in the studio, and when AWA came in and delivered her incredible vocals, it all came together.”

Model Melinda London poses on the beach in bikini shoot

