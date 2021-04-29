NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Moment birthday girl watches in horror as gift balloon with...

Moment birthday girl watches in horror as gift balloon with £100 tied to it floats away moments after unwrapping

Author: Sarah Grealish
This post originally appeared on Breaking UK news and exclusives | The Sun

THIS is the gutting moment a birthday girl watched her gift balloon with £100 tied to it float away.

Nikki Walker was celebrating her 37th birthday in Glasgow with a BBQ when her mother Carol, 69, gifted her the balloon with ten £10 notes attached.

Nikki Walker's mother Carol, 69, gifted her a balloon with ten £10 notes attached for her 37th birthday

Nikki Walker’s mother Carol, 69, gifted her a balloon with ten £10 notes attached for her 37th birthdayCredit: Mirrorpix
The pair could do nothing but watch in horror as Nikki's present blew away into the distance

The pair could do nothing but watch in horror as Nikki’s present blew away into the distanceCredit: Mirrorpix

But when Nikki opened the box the balloon took to the sky and flew off into the distance.

She told The Daily Record: “There were £100 in £10 notes attached to the balloon, it is just my luck.

“My sister came over to the family barbecue with my gifts and gave me the balloons.

“She said that one needs to be opened and I just opened right away and it flew right out the box.

Nikki had been planning on spending the money on a staycation

Nikki had been planning on spending the money on a staycationCredit: Mirrorpix

“I can’t stop laughing about it now but it is my poor wee mammy I’m thinking about now. She’s seeing the funny side also and saying it would only happen to me.”

And with lockdown lifting Nikki had already figured out how she would spend it in the seconds before the balloon got away.

She said: “I was going to use my birthday money as spending money for my trip to Loch Long on Tuesday.”

“I’m just wanting to know how far it has travelled.”

Nikki took to Facebook to share the story of the birthday blunder, and after it went viral, kind Scots created a GoFundMe page for her.

She explained: “The post has been shared nearly 6000 times about 1.6k likes.

“A Gofundme has even been created, I love a good bit of banter and I’m finding it all hilarious.

“I woke up to 180 friend requests and everyone calling me the girl who lost the balloon.”

“I can’t believe how many people have interacted on the post, there is never a dull moment when it comes to me.”

Salon owner ‘happy’ to pay £635 fine after breaking Covid rules to host balloon release for dad-in-law who died of bug

