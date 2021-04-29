NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Never been a PM like it! Brian Cox staggered at...

Never been a PM like it! Brian Cox staggered at Boris 'losing his cool' – 'extraordinary'

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Never been a PM like it! Brian Cox staggered at Boris 'losing his cool' - 'extraordinary'

Mr Johnson hit back: “I’ve given him the answer and the answer is I have covered the costs and I think most people will find it absolutely bizarre.

“Of course the Electoral Commission are investigating this and I can tell him that I’ve conformed in full with the code of conduct, with the ministerial code, officials have been advising me throughout this whole thing.

“But I think people will think it absolutely bizarre that he is focusing on this issue when what people want to know is what plans a Labour Government might have to improve the lives of people in this country…”

Prime ministers are provided with an annual allowance of up to £30,000 of taxpayer’s money to contribute to costs of maintaining and furnishing the four-bedroom flat, which is grade one listed.

However, there has been speculation over who picked up the tab for the PM’s £200,000 renovations over the past week as an investigation has now been launched into the matter.

