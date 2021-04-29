New budget Amazon Fire tablets get best Windows 10 features without the hassle

Author:

Apple will launch its next iPad Pro next month , but Amazon is fighting back with its own refreshed line-up of low-cost tablets. Not only do these new Fire slates enjoy a bump in performance, but Amazon is launching a bundle that includes a laptop-style keyboard and access to Office 365 and all of its apps, such as Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote, for a whole year. That means you will be able to enjoy a Windows 10-style experience without the hassle of endless security updates, bug threats, and complicated menus.

If that sounds enticing, then there will be two new devices to choose from next month, including the entry-level Fire HD 10. This tablet packs a pretty impressive punch for a price of just £149.99. For your money, you’ll be treated to a 10.1-inch HD screen that’s 10 percent brighter than the previous Fire HD 10 model.

A new design makes it slimmer and lighter than previous tablets from Amazon too, and the display has also been strengthened thanks to aluminium silicate glass.

Tucked under the bonnet of the Fire HD 10 are more powerful specs with Amazon boosting that users will see faster load times and zippier performance. Other extras include 12-hours of battery life, Dolby Atmos sound and up to 1TB of storage thanks to its microSD card slot.

