New iPhone 12 and Apple AirTags released tomorrow – here's how to make sure you get one

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed
Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event took place last week and saw the US firm unveil a swathe of new devices from its headquarters in Cupertino. Showstoppers included a redesigned iMac, a powerful new iPad Pro, and an updated Apple TV with a new-look remote control. These devices all arrive in shops next month but, if you’re desperate to get your hands on some new tech before then, there are two Apple-branded gadgets that will be available much sooner.
From tomorrow, you’ll be able to walk into an Apple Store and buy an iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini in the striking new purple colour option. Apple announced this bright colour just in time for spring.
Alongside the new colour, everything else remains unchanged. That means you’ll get an OLED touchscreen, a speedy A14 Bionic processor under the bonnet, and access to 5G download speeds. The iPhone 12 Mini in Purple starts from £699, while the larger-screen iPhone 12 model starts from £799. Both of these new purple phones will also be available on-contract from all the usual networks too.
Another new product that will be available to buy in just a few hours is Apple’s new AirTag. This mini disc can be attached to your keys, handbag, or luggage and reveal its exact location should it go missing.
There’s even a precise tracking mode on your iPhone which guides you to the exact location of the AirTag and whatever it happens to be attached to …although you’ll need an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 to use that.
Other features include a water-resistant design, replaceable battery and “Lost Mode” which can help you find things should you leave them on a train, bus or in the local pub.
Lost Mode will show a notification when it is in range or has been located by the vast Find My network that’s on millions of iPhones. If a lost AirTag is found by someone, they can also tap it using their iPhone or any NFC-capable device and be taken to a website that will display a contact phone number for the owner, if they have provided one.
A single AirTag costs £29 with a pack of four costing £99.
Apple says that these new products will be available to order online and receive via its contactless delivery service which aims to make it safe to have packages sent during the current health crisis.
In most areas, Apple also offers same-day scheduled courier delivery of eligible in-stock items. It does cost £8 but means you get your new devices much faster.
You can, of course, still head to an Apple Store although you may need to queue before being allowed to enter due to Covid guidelines. Some stores are offering an easier way to pick up devices that are pre-ordered with a time slot offered to help speed things up.
