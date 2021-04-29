Next James Bond: Line of Duty’s Martin Compston odds slashed in race to be the next 007

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

A Coral spokesman said: “It looks like this Sunday’s finale could be the last ever Line of Duty as the show has not been commissioned for a seventh series yet.

“Martin Compston may be looking for a new opportunity and our betting suggests that could be as James Bond.

“Compston has auditioned for the role in many ways throughout Line of Duty and although he would have to change his police uniform for a tuxedo, we think he could be up to the task.”

The Line of Duty star may be popular with his fans, but he’s got some tough competition with other favourites ahead of him in the odds.