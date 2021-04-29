Nintendo Download: 29th April (North America)

Author:

The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it’s bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop – Highlights

New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo, 30th Apr, $ 59.99) – Explore lush scenery on unknown islands to snap photos of lively wild Pokémon in their natural habitats. You might see unexpected expressions or behaviors – Pokémon patrolling their territory, playing or lurking in out-of-the-way spots. Your observations of Pokémon thriving in the wild may help unravel the truth behind the Illumina phenomenon. The Pokémon pictures you take will also be used to build your very own Pokémon Photodex! Read our New Pokémon Snap review

Apex Legends – Legacy (Electronic Arts, 4th May) – Apex Legends – Legacy is ready to take off on Nintendo Switch. The Legacy update introduces a new permanent game mode, new Legend and new Battle Pass! The new game mode, Arenas, condenses the chaos of 20-squad Battle Royale matches down into more focused 3-vs.-3 combat. Joining the battle is the newest Legend, Valkyrie. The bold, brash, fiery and fierce Kairi Imahara grew up in the shadow of her father’s legacy, but now she’s ready to launch her own. Read our Apex Legends – Legacy review

R-Type Final 2 (30th Apr, $ 39.99) – For the first time in nearly two decades, you can experience R-Type Final 2! Feel the rush of taking down hordes of Bydo with your fleet of R-Type fighters equipped with an arsenal of new and classic wave cannons, force units, bit devices and devastating delta weapons. The Bydo threat is always evolving, as new enemies spawn from the wreckage of fallen foes, and stages are corrupted and altered by the sentient Bydo corruption. R-Type Final 2 unites the explosive action of the original games with modern visuals and gameplay features, making this a must-have title for new and old shoot-’em-up fans alike.

Switch eShop – New Releases

Angels with Scaly Wings (Ratalaika Games, 30th Apr, $ 9.99) – After the discovery of a mysterious portal, you are selected as one of the few humans to travel to the world of dragons. While you serve as an ambassador, you learn more about this strangely familiar place, and discover that your human colleague knows more than he’s letting on

Battle Axe (Numskull Games, 29th Apr, $ 29.99) – Battle Axe is an arcade top-down hack & slash featuring high-quality visuals created by veteran pixel artist Henk Nieborg, true to form game mechanics, and music from the legendary VGM composer Manami Matsumae – retro gamers rejoice! Read our Battle Axe review

Before I Forget (29th Apr, $ 7.99) – Before I Forget is a narrative game about dementia, where players are invited to experience the world through the eyes of Sunita – a brilliant woman with early onset Alzheimer’s. It’s a moving & critically-acclaimed experience from an amazing 2-woman dev team, helping to shed some light on an important and difficult topic.

Car Demolition Clicker (28th Apr, $ 6.99) – Ever dreamed of smashing your own car? Or maybe a car of your neighbour? Well. . . now you have a chance! Grab your weapon, call out your battle drones and start clicking the car into oblivion! Earn cash, upgrade your equipment and find more vehicles to destroy! Tons of upgrades, support weapons, special abilities and explosions! Taste the destruction at it’s best in this clicker game.

Castaway Paradise (29th Apr, $ 19.99) – Instant vacation on your own tropical island! Decorate the island, dress up, collect insects, grow crops and help your new neighbors. On Castaway Paradise you can do whatever you want!

Crime Opera: The Butterfly Effect (28th Apr, $ 9.99) – Following the sudden death of a mafia family’s matriarch, her sons Gerald and Xander are put on the defensive as former partners threaten to take over their collective business ventures for themselves. See through the eyes of the Gallo children as they witness murders, kidnappings and other crimes wrought upon their households by their own fathers.

Dull Grey (5th May, $ 4.99) – You will be making one and the same choice again and again deciding who the son should become – a lamplighter or a tallyman. At first it may seem that the situation leaves you no choice at all. But don’t jump to conclusions, take a moment to think it over and then, perhaps, you’ll see your story in full color.

Fly TOGETHER! (29th Apr, $ 15.00) – The sequel to the award winning Conduct TOGETHER! takes players to the skies in a race against time to bring passengers safely to their destination by drawing flight paths and avoiding collisions in increasingly challenging action-puzzles. Fly Solo or hand a Joy-Con™ to your friends and co-pilot through an expansive campaign.

Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager (29th Apr, $ 19.99) – Legend of Keepers is the perfect mix between Dungeon Management and Roguelite. You have been hired as a dungeon master by the Dungeons Company. Your job is simple: protect their dungeons!

Reknum Cheri Dreamland (29th Apr, $ 6.99) – REKNUM Fantasy of Dreams is an action, exploration and 2D platformer videogame, it is the latest instalment in the REKNUM saga in which Cheri awakens from a fantasy to start the real adventure! Explore the thematic levels, unlock new weapons and upgrade your skills, fight fearsome bosses inspired by classic gameplay, decipher the poetic words of the ancestors when you travel through the dreamworld and reach the real final outcome.

Retro Space Fighter (26th Apr, $ 4.99) – There are 6 consecutive stages that the player can play. New enemies join to fight at each stage. The player has to complete a stage to play the next one. The player experiences new mechanics, assets, and effects as he or she plays through the final boss fight.

Slinki (29th Apr, $ 4.99) – Slinki is a hard-as-nails 2.5D action-platformer where your own prosthetic arm is the ultimate multipurpose weapon: Use it as a bladed boomerang to control the population of mutated critters, pull levers towards you to get through puzzles and zip-line across grappling surfaces. Furthermore, instead of having your weapon return to you, why not return to it instead with the power of Slinki’s slingshot? All this to find out what happened to the once peaceful forest you used to live in.

Space Warrior (29th Apr, $ 4.99) – Experience the world of an alternative future of the Earth and get caught up in a plot of a full-on space saga. It would seem that there is nothing to discover in the Solar System. But in the most remote corners of the Universe mankind has come up against cruel resistance. You are the only one who can save the galaxy from an alien race of invaders!

Super Arcade Soccer 2021 (30th Apr, $ 8.00) – SUPER ARCADE SOCCER 2021 lets you play soccer like never before, combining the best in new technology and classic retro games. It’s the best of both worlds! Tactics meets intense gameplay in a one-of-a-kind game you’re sure to enjoy. Face off against AI like you’ve never seen before. Enjoy a wide variety of competitions and an extensive database with the best teams and players in the world. Play with or against your friends in leagues, cups and friendlies.

Super Glitch Dash (29th Apr, $ 9.99) – Crack your knuckles and take a deep breath because the ultimate twitch runner has arrived. It’s called Super Glitch Dash for a reason, people: because it’s really, really super. Immerse yourself in jaw-dropping next-generation visuals that pulsate to the beat of the rhythm-driven gameplay. Feel the rush of your reflexes as you swipe your way past axes, hammers, lasers, meat grinders and spikes while trying to navigate the insane obstacle courses that comprise each stage.

The Colonists (Auroch Digital, 4th May, $ 27.29) – The Colonists is a relaxing city-building game. Help these cute robots build their dream settlement. Each bot has a job to fulfil, from harvesting crops and fishing at the lake to transporting resources and discovering distant lands. Help them work together to achieve automated harmony.

Ultimate Custom Night (30th Apr, $ 7.99) – Welcome to the ultimate FNAF mashup, where you will once again be trapped alone in an office fending off killer animatronics! Featuring 50 selectable animatronic characters spanning seven Five Nights at Freddy’s games, the options for customization are nearly endless. Mix and match any assortment of characters that you like, set their difficulty from 0-20, then jump right into the action!

