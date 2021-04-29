Noel Clarke suspended by Bafta following sexual harassment allegations

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed
Just weeks after he collected his Bafta for Outstanding Contribution, Noel Clarke has been suspended by the organisation. This comes after allegations of sexual misconduct against the Bulletproof actor between 2004 and 2019.
Clarke was presented the award for outstanding British contribution to cinema on April 10.
In a statement, Bafta said: “In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”
This follows an investigation by the Guardian which saw Clarke accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women.
Clarke has categorically denied the allegations from all 20 women.
He said in a statement: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.
“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.
“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”
Express.co.uk has reached out to Clarke’s reps for a comment on the allegations and his Bafta suspension.
He then starred as Sam in the popular film Kidulthood, and its sequels Adulthood and Brotherhood, which he wrote and directed.
Alongside his producing partner Ashley Walters, he also plays Aaron Bishop in the Sky series Bulletproof.
He wrote this with Top Boy star Walters and it recently returned for its latest series at the start of the year.
Other projects Clarke has appeared in include Star Trek Into Darkness, I Kill Giants, Mute and SAS: Red Notice.
