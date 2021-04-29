Noel Clarke suspended by Bafta following sexual harassment allegations

Author:

Just weeks after he collected his Bafta for Outstanding Contribution, Noel Clarke has been suspended by the organisation. This comes after allegations of sexual misconduct against the Bulletproof actor between 2004 and 2019.

Clarke was presented the award for outstanding British contribution to cinema on April 10.

In a statement, Bafta said: “In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, BAFTA has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”

This follows an investigation by the Guardian which saw Clarke accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women.

Clarke has categorically denied the allegations from all 20 women.



