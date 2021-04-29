Nomadland streaming: Can I watch the full movie online? Is it legal?

Author:

Nomadland was nominated for a number of awards in the 2021 Oscars, but ultimately took home three of them. The film has been out in the USA for some time, but UK viewers will have to catch up in order to enjoy the films which received awards this year.

Can I watch the full movie of Nomadland online? At the moment, it is not possible to watch Nomadland online legally. Advertisements However, this will not be the case for long, as on April 30, 2021, the film becomes available on the UK streaming platform Disney Plus. The film has been on Hulu in the USA, and so is being broadcast to UK viewers through Star, a subsidiary brand on Disney+. READ MORE: New films on Netflix in May: What is coming to Netflix UK in May 2021?

There will be no additional charge for fans to watch the film, except for the usual £7.99 subscription fee. The film will also have its big-screen debut on May 17, the date cinemas are expected to be open in the UK. The roadmap set out by the government has named this day as the first day cinemas can open, so any delays in the roadmap could mean Nomadland’s release is also delayed. Other than Disney Plus, any website claiming to have the film for streaming or download is illegal.

The Digital Economy Act 2017 means people could now face ten-year prison sentences for illegally streaming copyrighted content. To be sure you're not watching copyrighted material, you should go directly to companies such as Disney Plus, according to FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft). CEO of FACT, Kieron Sharp added: "There are now more ways than ever for consumers to watch movies and TV but not going to legitimate sources to watch new movies is not a grey area: it is against the law. "As well as being illegal, evidence shows that streaming pirated content is incredibly risky and can expose users to malware and inappropriate content. "Not only does that deny the best viewing experience, it's just not worth taking the chance." DON'T MISS

What is Nomadland about? The official synopsis reads: “Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. “The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.” Frances won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress, which is her third Oscar in this category.