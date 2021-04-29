Portugal & Greece holidays: PCR test shortage panic if hotspots make it to 'green' list

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

However, the addition of popular holiday hotspots could cause an “insurmountable problem” according to Mr Boland.

“If Greece opens up and goes onto the green list, or Portugal, one of those big countries and we see hundreds of thousands or even millions of people asking for these tests it’s simply not possible,” he warned.

Advertisements

“That is the truth of the moment. So you face two problems.

“You may struggle to book a test and if you can’t book a test the airline is not going to let you get onboard.