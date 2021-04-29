Roblox DOWN: Cause of today's Roblox server outage is unknown

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
The official support team at Roblox has confirmed that servers are down today across all platforms. This means that if you’re on PC, console or mobile, you’re going to struggle to access your usual games and features.
The good news is that the Roblox support team are looking into today’s server outage, which means the current problems could be fixed before the end of the day, April 28.
The only downside is that the support team doesn’t know what is causing tonight’s issues or how long it might take to fix them.
The latest updates from Roblox services to affected gamers reads: “Roblox are currently investigating the issue, and all services may be unavailable at this time. Engineers are currently looking into the problem.
“Users are currently experiencing issues on @Roblox. The cause of the outage is currently unknown. We’ll keep you updated as soon as possible!”
Problems began on servers at 9pm BST and continued into the evening on Wednesday, April 28.
WHAT IS ROBLOX?
According to Roblox Corp, the game itself has a mission “to bring the world together through play. We enable anyone to imagine, create, and have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive 3D experiences, all built by a global community of developers.”
That sounds quite complicated, but the description that many gamers will recognise is that Roblox is an internet gaming platform focused mostly on multiplayer experiences.
Roblox is a platform where user-created games can be shared and played by searching through the Roblox terminal.
These Online games are called “places” and are always published and shared through the Roblox App, whatever platforms you are using.
The Roblox platform allows for several different genres and game types to be built, although they all share similar aesthetic styles.
This means that most games share the same character designs, with plenty of variety being offered by those designing them.
According to Roblox Corp, Roblox boasts a global community of over two million developers who produce multiplayer experiences each month using Roblox Studio, the desktop design tool.
