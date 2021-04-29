Russell Brand bragged of kissing Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry: 'Snogged her!'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

The Sussexes have many friends in high places since moving to the US to start a new life away from royal duties. Meghan’s career in acting saw her star in films and TV series with other big showbiz names, including a not so well-known appearance with Russell Brand. The comedian and actor starred in ‘Get Him to the Greek’, released in 2010. In the film, Meghan plays a partygoer called Tatiana – and Brand talked about a scene in which the two stars kissed.

He said during an episode of Loose Women: “She was in a film that I was in — I had done a film, Get Him to the Greek, it was called, a bloody good film — Meghan Markle, didn’t know at the time because she wasn’t married to a royal person, so I wasn’t paying attention. Advertisements “Well I think in it, I don’t remember the film that much… but I think I planted one on her, I think, in the scene. “But that was scripted in the scene. I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere.” Discussing the moment again in 2018, just two days before Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Brand joked about stopping their marriage.

He said: “Meghan Markle, there we go. ‘If anyone has any reason…’. ‘“Yeah! Russell Brand snogged her in a film!’ Never mind her bloody dad selling photos!” Brand was referring to reports that Meghan’s father had collaborated with the paparazzi to create “staged” photos before their nuptials in Windsor. Harry and Meghan have endured a chaotic last year-and-a-half since leaving royal duties for a new life in the US. Suspicions of tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family, especially Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, were seemingly confirmed after their interview with Oprah Winfrey last month. Advertisements READ MORE: Beckham left ‘mortified’ after ‘awkward’ Harry and Meghan row