Russian skater Alena Zhilina, 11, easily lands the most difficult jumping combo of Olympic and world champ Alina Zagitova (VIDEO)

Russian figure skating prodigy Alena Zhilina has amazed fans and pundits by effortlessly landing one of the most difficult jumping combos – a triple lutz-triple loop, which is the signature element of ex-champ Alina Zagitova.

The 11-year-old rising star, who has been training in Evgeni Plushenko’s figure skating academy, nailed the combination during a training session, drawing praise from figure skating experts who hailed her remarkable technique.

The video of Zhilina’s successful attempt was shared by Plushenko, who said the talented skater is “polishing a difficult combination of jumps.”

The lutz-loop combo is widely regarded as one of the most technically complicated elements – one that even experienced skaters don’t dare include in their programs.

Reigning Olympic champion Zagitova is one of the few to master the risky feat, which she has successfully executed at major international events.

Newly-crowned world champion Anna Shcherbakova also performs the combination during her programs, along with quads to substantially increase her technical score.

Zhilina is the younger sister of Veronika Zhilina, a promising athlete who has already established herself as one of the strongest skaters of her generation, having acquired quads and a triple axel despite her age.

Two weeks ago, Plushenko posted a video showing 12-year-old Veronika Zhilina landing a quad Salchow together with a triple toe loop.

Earlier, the skater stunned fans with her incredible technical skills, performing four triple axels in 30 seconds.

