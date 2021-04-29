Ryanair promise more UK flights if 'rumours' of air tax cut go ahead

The APD tax is added onto passenger tickets, but if removed could cut the cost for the airline and subsequently the passenger themselves.

Advertisements

The exact cost of the tax varies depending on a few factors such as the destination, seat pitch, aircraft type and class of travel.

Mr Wilson, speaking in an online interview with Routes Online, said he had “heard rumours” that the British government was considering a cut in the tax.

“We’ve heard some rumours that they are going to cut the tax or cut it in half, and certainly we would look at that in conjunction with the CAA,” he said.

READ MORE: Google Maps Street View: Man sparks embarrassment during sunbathing