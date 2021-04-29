Severe-warned storm drops large hail near San Marcos

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are rolling through the Central Texas area Wednesday evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 5 a.m. for Caldwell, Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Bastrop, Burnet, Fayette and Llano Counties, which means the conditions are in place to potentially produce a tornado. The threat for strong to severe storms continues overnight into early Thursday morning.

Here’s an hour-by-hour update as strong weather impacts the area.

10:33 p.m. Wednesday

Large hail fell in San Marcos from a severe-warned storm. Below are a couple of photos sent in by KXAN viewers.

10:23 p.m. Wednesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Hays and Travis Counties until 11 p.m. This includes San Marcos, Kyle, Buda and southeast Austin.

10 p.m. Wednesday

Just before 10 p.m., a Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Hays County until 10:30 p.m. This includes San Marcos and Wimberley. Meteorologist Mark Peña and Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans identified a hail core over the Hunter area.

8:11 p.m. Wednesday

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Tarrant County and Fort Worth at about 8:11 p.m. The video below is from Fort Worth, where tornado sirens could be heard sounding off.

7:57 p.m. Wednesday

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of the San Antonio area, including Lackland Air Force Base until 8:45 p.m.

6:35 p.m. Wednesday

During the 6 o’clock hour, mammatus clouds were spotted overhead in Gillespie County. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans said these pockets of sinking air from the upper-level cloud are indicative of a powerful thunderstorm.

6:15 p.m. Wednesday

Tennis to baseball-sized hail fell about 23 miles northwest of Uvalde, Texas. Uvalde is west of San Antonio. In the below video from @texanatlarge on Twitter, you can hear the loud thuds of the hail as it impacts the house.

3:09 p.m. Wednesday

Just after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for five of our Hill Country counties until 11 p.m.