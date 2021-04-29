Shrek fan uncovers X-rated joke we all missed on first watch ‘I’m disturbed’

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

The hit movie was released in 2001, becoming a huge success with children and adults alike all over the world. With it predominantly targeting a younger audience, this joke would have gone over the heads of most viewers – until now.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, @kathy_martinez05 revealed the moment as part of her ongoing ‘childhood films filled with adult jokes’ series. Advertisements The scene shows Lord Farquaad lying in bed with a cocktail as he says: “Mirror, mirror, show her to me. Show me the princess.” The mirror then reluctantly displays an image of Princess Fiona as she looks out of her castle window. At this point, a small bump starts to rise under Lord Farquaad’s bedding as he stares at the picture of the princess.

The character then has a quick look under the sheets, followed by what appears to be an uncomfortable expression on his face. The video has caused a stir with fans of the movie, with 8.6 million views and 1.6m likes in the two weeks since its upload. The TikTok's caption asks viewers: "Did anyone else catch that?" It appears that many did, as TikTokers have been sharing their shock at the scene ever since.