Something old, new and borrowed: Kate Middleton wore £250,000 dress for wedding to William

The Duke and Duchess tied the knot in 2011 when they married in Westminster Abbey. The couple met previously while studying at the University of St. Andrews and William popped the question to Kate while on a holiday in Kenya.

The bodice, skirt and underskirt train were all created out of English and French Chantilly lace.

The French Chantilly lace was the only fabric not sourced or supplied by a British company.

It is thought that her dress could have been worth up to an eye-watering £250,000.

The Duchess’ wedding shoes were also hand-made by the team at Alexander McQueen and were made of ivory duchess satin with lace hand-embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.