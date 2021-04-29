Terrifying sandstorm causes mayhem in northwest China as huge clouds engulf province

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed

Aerial photos showed a massive yellow wall engulfing factories and apartment blocks throughout Gansu’s Linze county. The low visibility led to a series of car accidents as people struggled to negotiate the storm, according to reports by state media CCTV. Spring is often the season for sandstorms in China with many cities across the country afflicted by the natural phenomenon.

The sand comes from the Gobi desert in the north of the country and from Mongolia. Advertisements It then makes its way to cities as far away as Shandong on the eastern coast and elsewhere across Asia. Beijing was subjected to several sandstorms in March, which covered the capital in an orange haze.

Experts believe the severe storms were caused by a combination of lower than average snow cover and precipitation, along with above average temperatures and winds across Mongolia and northern China. Liu Youbin, a spokesman for the environment ministry, told a press conference in Beijing at the time: “Although the sandstorms were mainly caused by natural factors, they remind us there is only one Earth for mankind. “We must give great importance to ecological protection and construction and strengthen international cooperation.” READ MORE: Ronnie O’Sullivan warned of ‘crazy’ Boris Johnson before snub