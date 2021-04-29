Tomy Is Releasing A Yamper ﻿Pokémon Plush With A Joltik Stuck To Its Butt

Author:

Japanese toy and merchandise company Takara Tomy has revealed a new Pokémon plush in the form of a Yamper with a Joltik attached to it. The Joltik even vibrates Yamper when you pull it back.

It’s got fans wondering where such an idea came from, and it seems it’s actually based on information from Pokémon Sword and Shield. Here’s the Pokédex description of Joltik, courtesy of Serebii.net:

Sword: Joltik can be found clinging to other Pokémon. It’s soaking up static electricity because it can’t produce a charge on its own.

Shield: Joltik latch on to other Pokémon and suck out static electricity. They’re often found sticking to Yamper’s hindquarters.

This plush will be released in “late” September and will be priced at 6,000 yen (that’s about $ 55 USD). Here are the dimensions: 30 cm in height, about 19 cm in width and about 40 cm in depth.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of an official release outside of Japan just yet, but if we hear anything, we’ll let you know.

Would you be interested in adding a plush like this to your own collection? Tell us down below.