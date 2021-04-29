UFO hunters believe they have spotted a mile-long spaceship near the ISS – watch

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed

UFO hunters often examine footage from the ISS in the hope of finding evidence of aliens, and a conspiracy theorist believes he has hit the jackpot. During a routine live broadcast from the ISS, a strange object can be seen floating below it in Earth’s clouds. In the clouds, a rectangular object can be seen peering through.

Prominent UFO hunter Scott C Waring said he believes the supposed UFO is roughly a mile long and is there to monitor our planet and the space station. Mr Waring also offered advice to budding alien hunters, telling them to keep an eye on the ISS if they want to see a UFO. The conspiracy theorist wrote on his blog UFO Sightings Daily: "I was watching the live cam from the space station and something passed below that should not have been there. "I saw a rectangle UFO hiding near the clouds. Near the UFO is a crescent shaped trail which "I believe it made as it was travelling to its current resting place.

"The object is huge, about a mile across and would easily old a thousand crew on it and have loads of room to spare. "This object is really lit up and noticeable because the sunset has hit the UFO bringing out all its detail and shape.