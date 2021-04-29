NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Verizon explores sale of media assets, including Yahoo and AOL...

Finance

Verizon explores sale of media assets, including Yahoo and AOL – WSJ

1 min

88views
73
12 shares, 73 points

Author: Reuters
This post originally appeared on Stock Market News

Verizon explores sale of media assets, including Yahoo and AOL - WSJ© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York

(Reuters) – Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) is exploring a sale of its media assets, including Yahoo and AOL, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sales process, which includes private equity firm Apollo Global Management (NYSE:) Inc, could yield a price of $ 4 billion to $ 5 billion, report said.

Advertisements

Yahoo and AOL are the two large brands within Verizon Media, which also owns news publication HuffPost, technology news sites Techcrunch and Engadget, as well as social media site Tumblr.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Advertisements
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

73
12 shares, 73 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in