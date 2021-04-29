White House on alert as US officials probe ‘mysterious attack’ – people suddenly fall ill

Author:

Staff at the Pentagon have launched a probe into at least two incidents in Washington DC. The incidents have reportedly seen people struck down by an invisible illness and bear some similarities to a destabilising condition suffered by US troops abroad.

The first incident of concern is believed to have taken place in November 2020 at The Ellipse – a 52-acre park to the south of the White House, CNN reports. Advertisements One National Security Council official is said to have suddenly fallen ill. A White House official reported a similar incident while walking her dog in a Virginia suburb, just outside of the capital. Senate and House Armed Services Committees were informed of the matter earlier this month.

Officials remain perplexed and are unable to draw definitive conclusions as to what might have happened, sources say. But staff are said to be alarmed at the proximity of the incidents to the home of the US President. CIA and defence staff are understood to be drawing possible comparisons to a mysterious “Havana syndrome” attack, experienced by members of the military on duty overseas. The name derives from the first-ever reported attack in 2016 in Cuba.