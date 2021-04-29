Xbox Game Pass May 2021 new games: Second Extinction, FIFA 21 and Knockout City

Author:

Microsoft has partially revealed the Xbox Game Pass line-up for May 2021.

It all begins later this week with Second Extinction and Destroy All Humans, followed by Dragon Quest Builders 2 on May 4.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download The Wild At Heart on May 20, while brand new EA release Knockout City joins the service on May 21.

Football fans will also be happy to find out that FIFA 21 is joining the line-up at some point during the month of May (via PureXbox).

Elsewhere, FIFA 15, FIFA 16, FIFA 17 and FIFA 18 will depart Xbox Game Pass on May 6.

It’s a pretty strong line-up of new games, especially the release of Knockout City and FIFA 21.

Knockout City is EA’s new multiplayer dodgeball game: “Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City, where you settle the score with EPIC DODGEBALL BATTLES.

“Brace yourself for outrageous fun and intense competition in an all-new take on team-based multiplayer games.”

According to the official description, players will be able to fully customise their characters, plus unlock new ball types, locations and more.