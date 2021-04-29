NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Xbox Series X UK restock at GAME TODAY: All Access...

Gaming

Xbox Series X UK restock at GAME TODAY: All Access and console bundles available to buy

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

Xbox Series X UK restock at GAME TODAY: All Access and console bundles available to buy

Which, if you’re eager to get hold of a next-gen console and haven’t had any luck yet purchasing one, may seem like a small price to pay to finally jump in to the ninth console generation.

The most expensive Xbox Series X bundle GAME had listed was just a few quid shy of £600.

For £597.94 you can get hold of an Xbox Series X with three months access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a Shock Blue controller, Gameware Dual Charger as well as a T-shirt and hat.

The @UKPS5Notify Twitter account were one of the next-gen stock tracker accounts to alert Xbox fans as soon as the latest GAME restock became available.

When the stock dropped the UK PS5 XBOX SERIES X/S & GPU STOCK ALERTS Twitter posted: “Xbox Series X, Bundles & All Access at GAME”.

