5 Stylish Pairs Of Wedges To Wear All Spring & Summer Long Like Reese Witherspoon

Looking for a comfortable yet stylish shoe for summer 2021? Look no further – these 5 wedges are perfect for the warm weather ahead & are all inspired by Reese Witherspoon’s fabulous style.

Summertime is all about fun dresses, swimsuits, floppy hats, and, of course, shoes! Wedges are definitely a timeless staple to have in your summer wardrobe. They’re a “heel”, but without the common discomfort from a stiletto or strappy sandal. Celebrities are often spotted strutting in wedges during the summertime, especially A-list actress Reese Witherspoon. The incredible actress, 45, is known for her signature girly style that usually consists of sun dresses, skirts, and wedges. Pictured below, Reese was spotted out on a sunny day wearing a denim jacket over a basic t-shirt, a floral skirt, and a pair of navy blue wedges. Totally cute!

If you need to up your shoe game this summer, we’ve got you covered! Shop any of these Reese-inspired summery wedges below to ensure fashionable and comfortable footwear this summer.

1. Lulu’s Nixie Tan Wedge Sandals

Since tan goes with everything, you need to grab a pair of these tan wedges from Lulu’s for the summer. These cork material, 4-inch wedges have vegan leather straps which crisscross, and a peep toe for a cute touch. The strap is secured around the ankle by a gold buckle, and the toe edge of the shoe even has a 1″ platform for additional height. Paired with your favorite sundress, you’ll look just like Reese for your next lunch date in the sun! $ 28, lulus.com

2. Banana Republic Factory Espadrille Wedge Heel

Available in blush or black, these espadrille wedges by Banana Republic Factory are totally versatile. They have a woven exterior wedge, a comfortable thick ankle strap, and a peep toe. In black, these would pair great with a pencil skirt, work dress, or even something more formal, and in blush, they’d be a great addition to your favorite romper. Plus, reviews on these are overall positive! $ 54, bananarepublicfactory.com

3. Liyuandian Platform Espadrille Wedges

An Amazon Choice shoe, these navy blue platform espadrille wedges from Liyuandian look just like Reese’s! Made with 100% vegan materials, these come in navy, brown, black, and cheetah print so there’s something for everyone. They have a secure ankle strap with a bow knot design made of faux suede, and it can be tied as far up the calf as you’d like! Pair the navy color with a floral dress or skirt like Reese would, or maybe even try the leopard printed pair to wear with one of your favorite basic pieces for a summer party. 73% of customers give these wedges a 5-star rating, so you’ve got to check these out! $ 44, amazon.com

4. Steve Madden URI Wedge Sandal

We’re a huge fan of clear accessories, and these wedges by Steve Madden have see-through detailing that’s totally stylish. These wedges have a built-on rope-covered wedge exterior that measures about 4.24″, and a clear slingback and double-banded straps making for a super chic look. Since these are clear and neutral, they would pair well with just anything. Upgrade a mini skirt, pair of shorts, or whatever with these trendy and sexy wedges. Plus, with a name like Steve Madden you just know they’re quality assured. $ 80, dsw.com

5. Chinese Laundry Mahalo Wedge Sandal

Of course, this wouldn’t be a footwear round-up without a bold, colorful favorite of ours! These 4.75″ printed wedges by Chinese Laundry are a gorgeous, vibrant addition to anyone’s closet, and they’re particularly perfect for summer or a tropical vacation. They’re available in a black & striped option as well, but we’re obsessed with this cognac brown and multi-colored striped style. The sole has a stunning and detailed braided trim, and there’s an adjustable ankle strap to keep your feet secure. These wedges give off a totally bohemian vibe, so paired with a flowy dress or even a ruffled swing dress you’ve got a playful outfit for any summer party. $ 60, macys.com

We’re confident that Reese Witherspoon, one of Hollywood’s wedge-wearing queens, would approve any of these 5 options! Whether you’re a sundress lover or are more of boyfriend jeans and a tank top kind of person, all of these fabulous wedges are bound to make a stylish statement this summer!