Alex Jones reacts to news of Matt Baker’s The One Show replacement as she talks 'new era'

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

The BBC announced that from May 10, Alex will feature alongside Jermaine on a Monday through to Wednesday, while Ronan will take the reins on Thursdays and Fridays.

Taking to her Instagram account in view of her 294,000 followers, Alex has now said: “BREAKING NEWS… We’re delighted to welcome @rokeating and @jjenas to The One Show team as my new co-hosts.

“It’s been lovely to get to know them both over the last year and we know our audience will enjoy getting to know them even more over the coming year.”

She added: “Some of our favourites like @rylan @alexscott2 @mrmichaelball and @amolrajan (who’s with me tonight) are still very much part of the family and you’ll still see a lot of these fantastic presenters. Exciting times ahead!!! #newera.”